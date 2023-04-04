Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 18,489 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after buying an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after buying an additional 104,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

