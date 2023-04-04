Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

