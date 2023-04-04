Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,913 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

