Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $48,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

