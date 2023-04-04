Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,270 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $33,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.