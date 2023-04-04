Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.