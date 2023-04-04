Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.
In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
