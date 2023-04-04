S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

SPGI stock opened at $346.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.