Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 25,719 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.