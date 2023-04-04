Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $49,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

PXD stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

