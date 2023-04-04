Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,170 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $49,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

