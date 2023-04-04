Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 694,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $48,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

