Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.11 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,741,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

