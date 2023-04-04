Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $414.99 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

