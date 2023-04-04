Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.