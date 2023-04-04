Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,179 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average is $235.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

