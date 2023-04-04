Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

