Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 149,107 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 149,107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

