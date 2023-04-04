Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.