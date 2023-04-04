Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 33,603 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

