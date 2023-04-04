Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,368 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

