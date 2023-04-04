Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 131,650 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,650 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Corteva worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Corteva by 107.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

