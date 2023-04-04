Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,679 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

