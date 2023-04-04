SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 837 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

APD stock opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

