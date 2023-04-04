Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

