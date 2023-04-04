Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $283.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

