Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,373 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $49,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

