Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.