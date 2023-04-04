Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,735 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of CAT opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
