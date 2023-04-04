Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.73 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

