Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 83,511 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $5,990,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.