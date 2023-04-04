AFS Financial Group LLC Invests $8.45 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,298,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.