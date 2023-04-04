Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

