Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.18. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

