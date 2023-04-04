Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

