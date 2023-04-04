Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.