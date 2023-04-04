Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.
American Water Works Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
