Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

