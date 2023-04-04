Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

