28,965 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

