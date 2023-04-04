Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $5,066,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,332,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.