Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39.15 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.