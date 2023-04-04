Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39.15 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $39,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

