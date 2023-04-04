Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,565 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $37,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 350,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

