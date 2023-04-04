Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 69,484 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $123.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

