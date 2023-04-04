Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 67,842 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.60% of Berry Global Group worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BERY stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.