Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter worth $236,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in NU by 269.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter worth $169,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NYSE NU opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

