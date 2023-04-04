Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

