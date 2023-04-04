Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

