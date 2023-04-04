Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,555 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

