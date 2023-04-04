Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $708,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

